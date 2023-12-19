Baker Boyer National Bank Acquires 2,433 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,464,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in PACCAR by 534.8% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.44. The stock had a trading volume of 552,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average is $85.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.64 and a twelve month high of $98.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.