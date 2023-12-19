Baker Boyer National Bank Buys 109 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after buying an additional 10,520,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after buying an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after buying an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $115,072,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.64. 405,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,507. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $213.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

