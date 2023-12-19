Baker Boyer National Bank Buys 4,731 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.8% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank owned 0.12% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period.

DFAI traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 341,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

