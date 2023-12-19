Baker Boyer National Bank Buys New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 313 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,252,126,000 after purchasing an additional 138,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,276,884,000 after buying an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,140,439,000 after purchasing an additional 255,249 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $9.67 on Tuesday, hitting $806.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,982. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $688.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $690.85. The company has a market capitalization of $119.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

