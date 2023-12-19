Baker Boyer National Bank Cuts Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Baker Boyer National Bank lowered its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 3.5% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank owned about 0.15% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,707,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,184,000 after buying an additional 2,279,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,068,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,885 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,659,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 17,086.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,876,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,949 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $33.87. 174,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,655. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $34.54.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

