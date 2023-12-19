Baker Boyer National Bank Decreases Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Baker Boyer National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

DFAS traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $59.32. 318,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,957. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $59.42.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.