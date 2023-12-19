Baker Boyer National Bank Decreases Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2023

Baker Boyer National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFASFree Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

DFAS traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $59.32. 318,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,957. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $59.42.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.