Baker Boyer National Bank Has $12.58 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Baker Boyer National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank owned 0.30% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,860 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 166.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,327,000 after acquiring an additional 925,547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after acquiring an additional 553,723 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,218,000. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $20,578,000.

Shares of FBND stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.93. 529,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,965. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

