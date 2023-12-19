Baker Boyer National Bank Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTV traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $149.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,671. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $149.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.95 and a 200-day moving average of $141.36.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

