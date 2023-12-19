Baker Boyer National Bank Has $34.53 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Baker Boyer National Bank decreased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,533,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,747 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 14.0% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank owned about 0.61% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $34,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616,003 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,513,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,357 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,531,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,419,000 after buying an additional 349,883 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,228,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after buying an additional 498,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,482,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,478,000 after buying an additional 306,495 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.99. 393,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,410. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

