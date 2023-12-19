Baker Boyer National Bank Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,221 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37,248.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,240,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,974,000 after buying an additional 1,237,401 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,485,000 after buying an additional 902,153 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $170,936,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,364,000 after buying an additional 457,343 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.22. 249,148 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.25. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

