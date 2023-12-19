Baker Boyer National Bank Purchases 2,125 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 150.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.4% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 0.5 %

ACN stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.19. 1,836,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,687. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $346.96.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.