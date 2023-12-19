Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 1,028 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Baker Boyer National Bank trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $50.64. 6,305,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,932,340. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

