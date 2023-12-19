Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 1,076 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Baker Boyer National Bank cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,178,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after purchasing an additional 981,491 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,258,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,571,000 after buying an additional 907,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,779,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,982,000 after buying an additional 835,004 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,662. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

