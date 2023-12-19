Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 108,243 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Baker Boyer National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,243 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 19.1% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $46,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 718,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 59,201 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,351,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 272,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.13. 599,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,530. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.