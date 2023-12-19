Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 3,233 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Baker Boyer National Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,111,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 21.7% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $53,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058,263 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $237,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,380 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTEB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,485,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,821. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

