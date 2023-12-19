Baker Boyer National Bank Takes $208,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Diageo by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.35. 352,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,839. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.93) to GBX 2,950 ($37.31) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DEO

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.