Baker Boyer National Bank Trims Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baker Boyer National Bank lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 0.3% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 2.7% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DHR traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.74. 684,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,827. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $168.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.71 and a 200 day moving average of $233.27.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.