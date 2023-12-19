Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,176,911 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 482,601 shares.The stock last traded at $19.50 and had previously closed at $19.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.90 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $477.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 54.2% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

