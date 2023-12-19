Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$135.00 at Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. CSFB set a C$128.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$129.82.

Shares of TSE:BMO traded up C$1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$127.80. 717,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,973. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$111.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$115.21. The firm has a market cap of C$92.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$137.64.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 12.3350622 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

