Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at Desjardins

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.54.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:BNS traded up C$0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$63.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,132. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.57. The stock has a market cap of C$76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$55.20 and a 1-year high of C$74.41.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5536295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.