Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Raised to $55.00 at Truist Financial

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OZK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 25.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

