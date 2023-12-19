Barclays Downgrades Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $71.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.18.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $61.61 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.78.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $903.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 73.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

