Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stake Boosted by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 42,136.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOLD. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.