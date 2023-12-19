Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 92 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 183.8% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.2 %

APD stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.86. 199,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,652. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $320.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

