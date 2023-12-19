Bath Savings Trust Co Has $347,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,732,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,797,377. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

