Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 1,070 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 274,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,590. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day moving average is $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.