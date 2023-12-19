Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 1,699 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,334,726. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $166.06 and a one year high of $192.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.