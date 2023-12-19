Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 332 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Intel by 30.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.04. 8,408,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,836,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.