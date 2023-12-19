Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,053,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,836. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.74. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

