Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Cut by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up about 0.9% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $238.08. The company had a trading volume of 552,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,858. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.80. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

