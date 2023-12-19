Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.57.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.79. 332,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,958. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $228.62 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.20 and its 200 day moving average is $258.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.61%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

