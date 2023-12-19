Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Down to $44.86

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.86, but opened at $43.80. Belite Bio shares last traded at $43.83, with a volume of 10,193 shares trading hands.

BLTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Belite Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLTE. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Belite Bio by 194.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Belite Bio by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Belite Bio by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

