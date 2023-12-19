Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $397,475.00, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.64. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Bellerophon Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Puissance Capital Management L sold 1,076,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $107,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

