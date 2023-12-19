Benchmark Increases Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Price Target to $35.00

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NX

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NX traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,514. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.24. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanex Building Products

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $911,131.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $753,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $911,131.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1,444.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.