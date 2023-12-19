Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,776 shares during the quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $223,124,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $164,895,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $158,520,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $135,729,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

