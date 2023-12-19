Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $3.85 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,000. GE HealthCare Technologies comprises approximately 2.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $5,002,865,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,532,290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $601,159,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion and a PE ratio of 22.34. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

