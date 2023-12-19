Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 44 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $518.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $475.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.