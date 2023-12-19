Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 62 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.5 %

CI stock opened at $292.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.90 and its 200 day moving average is $285.24. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $336.00.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.