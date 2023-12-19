Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Centamin Price Performance

Shares of LON CEY traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 100.50 ($1.27). The company had a trading volume of 2,985,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,641. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 77.25 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 127.60 ($1.61). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.65. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,010.00, a PEG ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

