Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Centamin Price Performance
Shares of LON CEY traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 100.50 ($1.27). The company had a trading volume of 2,985,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,641. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 77.25 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 127.60 ($1.61). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.65. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,010.00, a PEG ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.13.
Centamin Company Profile
