BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,575 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $13,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.23. 1,530,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,847. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHP. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

