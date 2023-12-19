Birch Capital Management LLC Buys 133 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.93.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.88.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

