Birch Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.8% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,391 shares of company stock worth $6,492,536. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.36. 111,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,735. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.83. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

