Birch Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 78.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Watsco Stock Up 1.0 %

WSO stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $430.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,390. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $381.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.67. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.38 and a 52-week high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

