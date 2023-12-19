BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 57,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 118,360 shares.The stock last traded at $11.43 and had previously closed at $11.41.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
