Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.29. 1,544,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,608. The company has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.30. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

