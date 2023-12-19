Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $13.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the third quarter worth $41,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 18.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

