Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $13.53.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
