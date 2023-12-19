Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Blueprint Medicines traded as high as $88.86 and last traded at $88.08, with a volume of 46117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.61.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BPMC

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,358. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $346,072.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,233 shares of company stock worth $2,666,539. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.