Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$62.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BBD.B. TD Securities increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a C$39.00 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$79.57.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded up C$2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 222,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,087. The firm has a market cap of C$4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.81. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$39.87 and a 12 month high of C$74.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$48.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.66.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total transaction of C$2,598,959.41. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,290,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41. Insiders sold a total of 146,652 shares of company stock worth $7,471,197 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

