Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$62.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BBD.B. TD Securities increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a C$39.00 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$79.57.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total transaction of C$2,598,959.41. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,290,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41. Insiders sold a total of 146,652 shares of company stock worth $7,471,197 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
