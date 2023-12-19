Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 60,578 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,578 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on A. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.59.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $159.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

