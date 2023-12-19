Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Valmont Industries worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Valmont Industries by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Covea Finance purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:VMI opened at $225.21 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $341.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.34.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Articles

